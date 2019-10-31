This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin Fire Brigade dispatched to clear bonfire being used as barricade as Halloween evening begins

As of midnight yesterday, DFB had responded to over 45 dangerous bonfires.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 4:50 PM
16 minutes ago 2,753 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4874067
Image: DFB
Image: DFB

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has been called out to deal with a bonfire which was acting as a barricade across a Dublin road. 

Units from Dolphin’s Barn were dispatched and dealt with the makeshift bonfire which had been erected in the Drimnagh area. 

DFB has been busy in the run up to Halloween. As of midnight yesterday, they had responded to over 45 dangerous bonfires. 

They expect that number to significantly increase this evening. 

DFB as well as Dublin City Council are urging people to stay away from unsecured bonfires as they are dangerous. 

Instead, they want people to attend one of the many official events being hosted by the council. 

You can find the details here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie