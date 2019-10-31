Dublin Fire Brigade dispatched to clear bonfire being used as barricade as Halloween evening begins

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has been called out to deal with a bonfire which was acting as a barricade across a Dublin road.

Units from Dolphin’s Barn were dispatched and dealt with the makeshift bonfire which had been erected in the Drimnagh area.

DFB has been busy in the run up to Halloween. As of midnight yesterday, they had responded to over 45 dangerous bonfires.

They expect that number to significantly increase this evening.

DFB as well as Dublin City Council are urging people to stay away from unsecured bonfires as they are dangerous.

Instead, they want people to attend one of the many official events being hosted by the council.

