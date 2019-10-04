This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Author 'amazed' at reaction in Ireland to Brexit comments

Greer told BBC Question Time last night that ‘Ireland owes the UK nothing’.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 4 Oct 2019, 10:25 PM
47 minutes ago 14,076 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4838223

women-in-the-world-conference Greer was critical of the UK's approach to Brexit. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

AUTHOR AND JOURNALIST Bonnie Greer, whose defence of Ireland on a TV debate last night drew attention and praise, has said she was “surprised” by the reaction. 

Speaking on BBC Question Time last night, Greer – who is from the US but has lived in the UK for 30 years – told the audience that “Ireland owes the UK nothing” over Brexit. 

“Oftentimes, I hear people talking about Ireland as if this country owns Ireland.

“Ireland owes this country nothing. Ireland owes this country no concessions, it owes it no quarter, it owes it nothing,” Greer said. 

Today, she told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime programme that she was “surprised” at the support she’d received following her appearance.

“I think I’ve been invited to every town and city in Ireland and I’m very grateful, it’s amazing. I don’t know what to say. I thought I said something that everybody knew,” she said. 

Greer said she was stunned that British people were shocked by what she had to say. 

“I think a lot of British people, the people who responded to me, were fairly astonished. They didn’t understand that the Good Friday Agreement is a truce, a ceasefire. They just didn’t understand that. They don’t seem to understand that Ireland is a sovereign country and that it is Europe,” she said. 

Echoing her comments last night that the UK cannot “shaft” Ireland if it wants a US trade deal after Brexit, Greer said: ”The truth of America is that it’s an Irish country. Many Americans can trace Irish ancestry and not just white Americans.”

Greer, who writes for the New European newspaper, said that she’d received thanks from all over the world after the show. 

Last night, she was critical of the UK government’s approach to Brexit and said that it needed to take peace in the North more seriously. 

“The Good Friday Agreement, in spite of its rather benign name, the Good Friday Agreement is a truce.

“And it’s a truce because the United States of America and the EU sat down with this country to make it happen. We have to be much more serious about this,” Greer said, to applause from the audience. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie