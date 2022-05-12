Poll: Will you read Bono's memoir?

U2 FRONTMAN BONO is to publish his memoir, Surrender, this November.

It will be the first time the musician has written in detail about his own life, from his early days in north Dublin to U2’s success worldwide, as well as his charitable work.

The book’s subtitle – 40 Songs, One Story – is a reference to its 40 chapters, each of which are named after a U2 song. The singer has also created 40 original drawings for the memoir.

Bono this week said: “Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.”

Advertisement

The book “is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way”, he added.

We want to know: Will you read Bono’s memoir?

