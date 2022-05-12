#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 12 May 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Will you read Bono's memoir?

Surrender will be published in November.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 12 May 2022, 10:20 AM
48 minutes ago 5,506 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5761616
Bono
Image: PA Images
Bono
Bono
Image: PA Images

U2 FRONTMAN BONO is to publish his memoir, Surrender, this November.

It will be the first time the musician has written in detail about his own life, from his early days in north Dublin to U2’s success worldwide, as well as his charitable work.

The book’s subtitle  – 40 Songs, One Story – is a reference to its 40 chapters, each of which are named after a U2 song. The singer has also created 40 original drawings for the memoir.

Bono this week said: “Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.”

The book “is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way”, he added.

We want to know: Will you read Bono’s memoir?


Poll Results:

No (740)
Yes (145)
I'm not sure (38)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie