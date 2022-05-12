Poll: Will you read Bono's memoir?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
U2 FRONTMAN BONO is to publish his memoir, Surrender, this November.
It will be the first time the musician has written in detail about his own life, from his early days in north Dublin to U2’s success worldwide, as well as his charitable work.
The book’s subtitle – 40 Songs, One Story – is a reference to its 40 chapters, each of which are named after a U2 song. The singer has also created 40 original drawings for the memoir.
Bono this week said: “Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.”
The book “is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way”, he added.
