Tuesday 10 May 2022
Bono to publish his memoir this November

The book, titled ‘Surrender’, will feature 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 10 May 2022, 2:52 PM
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

U2 LEAD SINGER Bono is to publish his memoir, titled Surrender, this November.

It will be the first time that the musician and activist has written in detail about his own life, from his early days in north Dublin to U2’s astronomical success worldwide, as well as his work as an advocate and philanthropist.

Surrender’s subtitle, “40 Songs, One Story,” is a nod to the book’s 40 chapters, which are each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings for the memoir and an animated video, narrated by the man himself and based on some of his drawings, was released today across U2’s digital platforms.

The video illustrates an extract from the “Out of Control” chapter in Surrender, in which he tells the story of writing U2’s first single on 10 May 1978 – his 18th birthday, exactly 44 years ago today.

The book will be published by Penguin Random House. The publisher said: “Writing with candour, self-reflection, and humour, Bono opens the aperture on his life – and the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him.”

Bono said: “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.”

The book, he added, “is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way”.

Venetia Butterfield, Managing Director of the Penguin Random House UK division publishing the book, added: “Surrender is an extraordinary book by an extraordinary man about an extraordinary life. Brilliantly written – warm, wise, funny, self-deprecating, utterly engaging, brave and fearless, Bono reveals himself as a natural storyteller and a powerful and gifted writer. I know this book will delight readers around the world and has all the hallmarks of a future classic.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

