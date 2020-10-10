Quiz: How much do you know about Bono?

THIS WEEK, THERE were only two news stories: The pandemic, and what Jon Bon Jovi said about Bono.

The US singer was discussing how his childhood compared to the Irishman’s, saying:

“I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up.”

Just in case you’re not aware, this was extremely unlikely to happen to a young Bono, growing up on Dublin’s northside, far from an Orange lodge.

Maybe you were aware, and if so, let’s test what else you know about him…

