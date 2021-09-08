NIAC recommends booster mRNA dose for care home residents and over 80s

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that a booster vaccine dose against Covid-19 be given to over 65s living in residential care and anyone over the age of 80.

NIAC has recommended a booster dose of an mRNA vaccine for the two groups, even if their first vaccine was an adeno-viral vector like AstraZeneca.

The booster dose can be given after an interval of six months after the primary vaccination course was completed.

NIAC issued its recommendation to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, who endorsed the advice.

A statement from the Department of Health outlined that “in coming to their recommendations, NIAC considered the emerging evidence relating to decreasing immunity, vaccine effectiveness of a booster dose against the Delta variant of Covid-19 in protecting against serious disease including hospitalisations, ICU admissions and death, as well as safety data in respect of a booster dose”.

It also considered “global vaccine equity and upholding the principles of minimising harm, fairness and moral equality as outlined in the National Vaccine Allocation Framework”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that “once again this week, we have seen some of the necessary public health restrictions eased thanks to the enormous efforts the Irish people have made to continue to follow the public health advice and, in particular in relation to our amazing levels of vaccine uptake”.

“Vaccination remains our pathway out of this pandemic, and as with the earlier phases of our vaccination programme, this update to the programme ensures that we continue to prioritise our most at risk loved ones from the risks posed by Covid-19,” Donnelly said.

“I am aware that operationalising these updates to our vaccination programme will take a short period of time. I will continue to work with my Department, the HSE and the High-Level Task Force to implement these recommendations as safely and efficiently as possible.”

In August, the HSE said it intended to retain its vaccination infrastructure until the end of the year to facilitate any potential booster campaign.

A total of 6,951,760 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland up to yesterday.