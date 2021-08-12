#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Irish people donate over one million vaccines to world's poorest countries

“We have been simply blown away by the incredible gratitude and solidarity for others that people in Ireland have shown.”

By Céimin Burke Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 10:10 AM
5 minutes ago 493 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520890
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

IRISH PEOPLE HAVE donated more than one million Covid-19 vaccines to people in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The ‘Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine’ campaign has raised more than €2.5 million since it was launched earlier this summer.

The appeal urges people getting vaccinated in Ireland to give a vaccine to people in poorer nations.

As a result of the campaign, one million vaccine doses will now be delivered to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in countries with little or no access to vaccines.

Around €4.48 allows UNICEF to deliver two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to someone in a country facing a humanitarian crisis.

Peter Power, the executive director of UNICEF Ireland, says the response from people across Ireland has been inspiring.

“We have been simply blown away by the incredible gratitude and solidarity for others that people in Ireland have shown.

We have never witnessed anything like it before.

Source: UNICEFIreland/YouTube

“We all know that nobody is safe until everyone is safe, and that no child is safe, until everyone they rely on is safe,” he said.

Power added that it is “astonishing” that some countries have vaccination rates of less than 5%, while the wealthiest nations have vaccinated the vast majority of their populations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“By supporting this campaign in huge numbers Irish people have recognised that inequity and have taken this tangible expression of solidarity with people who have no access to vaccines,” he said.

The support in Ireland for the campaign is helping UNICEF to lead the largest-ever vaccine procurement and supply operation as part of the global COVAX programme.

COVAX has delivered over 175 million doses to 138 countries since March. It aims to secure enough vaccines this year for the most vulnerable 20% in every country, rich or poor.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September. 

The move aims to enable at least 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie