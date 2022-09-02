Bord Gáis says average electricity bill to increase by 34%, gas to go up by 39%

BORD GÁIS ANNOUNCED today that it will increase the prices of its electricity by an average of 34% and gas by 39% from 2 October.

This means that the average residential electricity bill will rise by €48.25 per month* and the average residential gas bill will rise by €43.80 per month*.

The energy company has blamed reduced gas supplies from Russia, military action in Ukraine, and low storage levels driving significant volatility and rises on wholesale markets for the price hike.

In April the average electricity bill with Bord Gáis rose by 27% and the average gas bill went up by 39%.

Bord Gáis has pledged 10% of operating profits to its Energy Support Fund during the energy crisis.

Advertisement

In late July a report from Bord Gáis’s parent company, Centrica, revealed that Bord Gáis’s operating profits for the first half of this year was €38 million, an increase of 74%.

The report noted that 4,000 new customers had signed up in the first half of 2022 but customer complaints had increased slightly.

The company stated that the reason for an increase in operating profits is that a 445MW gas fired power station in Whitegate Co Cork, is now operating normally whereas it was offline for most of 2021.

Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan, said:

“There is no precedent for the current energy crisis and consumers and businesses across the globe are grappling with very challenging increases in the cost of living. We deeply regret having to raise our prices but the scale of increases in wholesale energy costs leaves us with no choice.”

“We continue to do everything we can to reduce the impact on our customers and keep our rates as competitive as possible.”

These figures are based on a typical annual consumption of 4,200 kWh for electricity and 11,000 kWh for gas (as defined by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities) and Bord Gáis Energy standard tariffs.