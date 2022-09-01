Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 18°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Electric Ireland confirms another price rise from October - the third in five months

The price change kicks in next month.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 30,537 Views 117 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855040
Electricity is going up 26.7%. Gas is increasing by 37.5%. The new rates will start from 1 October.
Image: Shutterstock/Jevanto Productions
Image: Shutterstock/Jevanto Productions

ENERGY PROVIDER ELECTRIC Ireland has announced another range of price hikes, making this its third increase in five months.

The provider announced plans to increase residential electricity bills by 26.7% and gas bills by 37.5% with effect from 1 October 2022. 

The company said the increases equate to €37.20 per month on the average residential electricity bill and €42.99 per month on the average residential gas bill, based on the estimated annual bill as defined by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU). 

Pat Fenlon, Executive Director, Electric Ireland said: “This continues to be a very challenging time for customers, and an unprecedented time in the energy industry with increases to wholesale gas prices in excess of 700% over the last 12 months and 200% since June 2022 alone.

“It is with considerable reluctance that we are increasing electricity and gas prices again for our customers, which is necessary given the continuing increases in wholesale energy prices, particularly gas.

“To put that into context, this time last year wholesale gas prices for winter were circa. GBP£1.15 per therm, and as of last week, this winter’s prices were circa. GBP£7.70 per therm.”

On 1 July the company announced increases in both electricity and gas prices citing effects from the war in Ukraine.

At that time, electricity prices were increased by 10.9%, and gas rose 29.2%.

The first increase kicked in on 1 May – at that time electricty costs went up 20%.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

