Botulism outbreak: Irish citizens being treated in French and Spanish hospitals

SEVERAL IRISH PEOPLE ARE still being treated in a number of locations across Europe in the wake of the Bordeaux botulism outbreak.

News of the outbreak emerged earlier this week as tourists from across the world gathered to celebrate the Rugby World Cup in the French city.

Sources told The Journal this afternoon that a number of Irish people are still being treated for the illness they allegedly contracted while eating at a wine bar.

The scene of the incident is the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in a laneway near the Église Saint Pierre and close to city’s beach front.

It is understood that an Irish man, originally from County Mayo – who is the partner of a Greek woman who died because of the illness – remains in hospital.

A second Irish man is being treated at a hospital in Spain having travelled there following the poisoning and later seeking medical help.

The Mayo native is understood to be living in Paris. The second man is understood to be originally from the north east of Ireland.

Local newspaper Sud Ouest has reported that a woman died in Paris and that her Irish partner is continuing his treatment.

Outbreak

Possibly as many as 12 people have been affected – American citizens, Germans and a number of Canadians are also thought to have become sick following the incident.

It is believed the outbreak is linked to a number of homemade jars of sardines which were allegedly improperly prepared.

As public health expert Dr Catherine Conlon explained in a piece for The Journal today, foodborne botulism is usually caused by improperly processed food.

“It’s a rare but potentially fatal disease if not diagnosed rapidly and treated with antitoxin”.

“Homemade tinned, preserved or fermented foodstuffs are a recognised source of foodborne botulism. It is an intoxication usually caused by ingestion of potent neurotoxins, formed in the contaminated food.”

While the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to people affected it is unable to confirm any further details.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the outbreak of botulism in Bordeaux. French health authorities have issued an alert recommending that people who have frequented the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux between 4 and 10 September consult a doctor urgently.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual consular cases,” a spokesperson said.

The DFA spokesperson advised Irish citizens who believe they may have been exposed to examine advice from the Irish Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The HSE has also advised anyone who ate sardines at the wine bar between 4 September and 10 September and who feel unwell to seek urgent medical care at an Emergency Department.

The French Government response to the outbreak is being managed by regional health agency Agence Régionale de Santé Nouvelle-Aquitaine.

The have not responded as yet to a request for comment however in a translated statement from Tuesday they confirmed the outbreak and said the restaurant has been directed to close.

“The Gironde Departmental Directorate for Population Protection (DDPP) immediately carried out investigations in the establishment and took 10 samples to search for germs and botulinum toxins. All canned goods present on site were recorded while awaiting analysis results.

“The analysis will be carried out by the Pasteur Institute to determine which toxin is involved. They are expected within 3 days,” it said.