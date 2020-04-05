This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests over Covid-19 symptoms

Downing Street released a statement this evening.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 9:26 PM
28 minutes ago 26,999 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067247
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

A Number 10 spokesman insisted Mr Johnson remains “in charge of the government” despite his hospital admission, and he has not handed responsibilities to his de facto deputy Dominic Raab.

It was announced last month that Johnson had tested positive for Covid-19, alongside UK health minister Matt Hancock. 

The 55-year-old had mild symptoms and had since been self-isolating inside his Downing Street flat.

Johnson posted an update on Twitter on Friday about how the UK government was responding to the coronavirus outbreak. 

“In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom. I still have a temperature. So in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes,” he said. 

MPs have already begun to send Johnson best wishes for his recovery, with the new Labour Party leader Keir Starmer posting on Twitter that he wishes “the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery”.

Starmer had spoken to Johnson on Saturday afternoon after being elected Labour leader.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

