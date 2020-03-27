BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson said that after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday of a persistent cough and a fever, he was tested for coronavirus on the advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

The spokesperson said that Johnson will continue to lead the British government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement comes after Johnson gave a press conference on 3 March where he said he “shook hands with everybody” while visiting a hospital where there were a few coronavirus patients.

Those comments drew criticism from some quarters that the British Prime Minister wasn’t setting a good example to abide by health guidance to avoid handshakes and hugs.