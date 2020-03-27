This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus

Johnson said that he had mild symptoms of a persistent cough and fever.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 27 Mar 2020, 11:22 AM
14 minutes ago 29,088 Views 52 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson said that after experiencing mild symptoms yesterday of a persistent cough and a fever, he was tested for coronavirus on the advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

The spokesperson said that Johnson will continue to lead the British government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement comes after Johnson gave a press conference on 3 March where he said he “shook hands with everybody” while visiting  a hospital where there were a few coronavirus patients.

Those comments drew criticism from some quarters that the British Prime Minister wasn’t setting a good example to abide by health guidance to avoid handshakes and hugs.

