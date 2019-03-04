This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson defends Bloody Sunday soldiers, and asks why the IRA 'got away with' Troubles crimes

Four ex-British soldiers could be charged with the 1972 shooting of unarmed marchers.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 Mar 2019, 11:47 AM
42 minutes ago 9,443 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4522707
Boris Johnson in the UK House of Commons (file photo)
Boris Johnson in the UK House of Commons (file photo)
Boris Johnson in the UK House of Commons (file photo)

BRITISH CONSERVATIVE MP Boris Johnson has been criticised after suggesting that soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday could be charged with murder for political reasons.

The former foreign secretary was responding to reports in Saturday’s Daily Telegraph that up to four ex-British soldiers could be charged with the deaths of 14 unarmed marchers in Derry in 1972.

Writing in today’s edition of the newspaper, Johnson claimed that there would be “a storm of utter fury” if the four men were charged later this month while the government let former members of the IRA “get away with” their actions throughout the Troubles.

“They did not get up in the morning with the intention of killing and maiming innocent civilians,” he wrote.

Are we really proposing to send old soldiers to die in jail – after we gave dozens of wanted terrorists a get-out-of-jail-free card under the Good Friday Agreement? Is that balanced? Is that fair?

Although Johnson added that nobody should be exempt from justice, he claimed it was now impossible to know the truth about what happened on Bloody Sunday, suggesting that the marchers’ deaths could have been the result of “confusion and panic”.

“The reason this whole thing stinks to high heaven – and the reason it should be denounced – is that there is absolutely nothing new for any trial to discover,” he said.

“The whole thing has been chewed and chewed again, supermasticated to oblivion.”

In a subsequent tweet, the former mayor of London also said that if the case went ahead, it would mean justice would be trumped by politics.

Bojo Source: Twitter/@BorisJohnson

However, Johnson’s comments were criticised by a number of politicians in Northern Ireland, some of whom questioned the Conservative MP’s definition of justice.

Alliance MLA Stephen Farry agreed that politics should not be allowed to trump justice, as Johnson tweeted, but said that the Conservative MP was suggesting the opposite.

“My understanding of justice system is that we let police investigate, PPS make decisions on prosecutions and courts decide based on evidence,” he said. “That is the rule of law.”

Farry’s party colleague Sorcha Eastwood also responded to Johnson’s tweet by arguing that the trial would show that “the rule of law applies to everyone”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard added that a trial would uphold international law by ensuring that armed forces were not able to act without impunity.

Saturday’s report said that the four former paratroopers could be told on 14 March that they will face murder charges.

It was previously reported that Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) was considering prosecutions on up to 18 soldiers who were involved in the events.

In 2010, the UK government-led Saville inquiry exonerated the 14 people who were killed and acknowledged that none of them was posing a threat.

Then-prime minister David Cameron called the shootings “both unjustified and unjustifiable” in the wake of the inquiry’s report and offered an apology in the House of Commons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Snow-ice warning for entire country as motorists urged to keep eyes on the road
    152,311  91
    2
    		Gardaí investigate after woman claims she was blackmailed over intimate pictures
    49,936  31
    3
    		Poll: Should banned drink drivers be given an exemption to drive to work?
    49,196  127
    Fora
    1
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    268  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    68  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    75,810  40
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    73,380  6
    3
    		As it happened: Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    45,890  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Obsessed With Cheese? Let's Find Out How Many Types You Can Identify
    4,546  2
    2
    		Basic Stitch: I tried to Pinterest some old jars 'cause I wasn't arsed going to the bottle bank
    4,539  0
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sinead Cullen
    3,570  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DRUGS
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    Three people arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €320,000 seized in Limerick
    GARDAí
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by van in Kerry
    DUBLIN
    Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder sent to building
    Department of Health evacuated after envelope of white powder sent to building
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    Cycling 'Quietway' for Dublin's Southside revived after MetroLink route scrapped
    IRELAND
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie