Boris Johnson booed in Wales on the second day of his Union tour

Johnson also refused to answer questions from the Welsh media on camera or while being recorded.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 9:55 PM
26 minutes ago 3,933 Views 9 Comments
Boris Johnson inspects some chickens during his visit to Shervington Farm, in Wales.
Image: Adrian Dennis
Boris Johnson inspects some chickens during his visit to Shervington Farm, in Wales.
Boris Johnson inspects some chickens during his visit to Shervington Farm, in Wales.
Image: Adrian Dennis

NEW PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been booed as he arrived in Wales today during his first visit to the region as the UK premier. 

Johnson’s tour of the United Kingdom is among his first act as British Prime Minister; yesterday Johnson announced £300 million package of new investment is for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which he said would “strengthen the union”.

During his visit to Scotland yesterday, he was forcefully booed and sworn at as he arrived at Bute House to meet with the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon; reporters said that afterwards, he left by the back door of the official residence.

Today, as Johnson arrived in Cardiff Bay to hold talks with Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, he was loudly booed again.

Johnson also refused to answer questions from the Welsh media on camera or through other recording devices; BBC Wales, ITV Wales, and WalesOnline were among the media who were refused to ask him questions while recording.

In a press conference following his meeting with Johnson, Drakeford said that the two had discussed Brexit, but he was still unsure of what the Prime Minister’s plan was.

I’m afraid that there is a deeply concerning lack of detail that is available to people whose livelihood is on the line.

Earlier, Johnson was asked about what would be done for Welsh farmers in the event of a no-deal Brexit, but his response was dismissed as lacking in detail.

This evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said that the two had spoke about “the importance of the Union of the four nations of the UK and support for farmers in Wales”.

The PM set out how the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31st, come what may, and said he would seek to work with the Welsh Government and other Devolved Administrations, to make sure communities across the UK are ready to maximise on the opportunities that Brexit will bring.

The Prime Minister is to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow and to meet with the five political parties at Stormont about the collapsed Executive, which hasn’t been in operation for over two years.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

