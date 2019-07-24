The UK's new Cabinet has a distinctly Brexiteer flavour - Here's who's on team Johnson

NEW UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has begun appointing ministers to his Cabinet.

The appointments come as Johnson wields the axe on Theresa May’s cabinet and removes several ministers who backed his opponent Jeremy Hunt.

So far, this is who is on team Johnson.

Chancellor of the Exchequer: Sajid Javid

Javid was Home Secretary in Theresa May’s government and unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the Conservatives.

Home Secretary: Priti Patel

Patel was a prominent voice in the Leave campaign and is perhaps best-known to Irish readers for suggesting using possible ‘no-deal’ food shortages to force Ireland to drop the backstop.

Foreign Secretary: Dominic Raab

Raab is another prominent Leaver who served as Brexit Secretary and who quit May’s government over the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement.

Raab is also reportedly being given the role of first secretary of state and will deputise for Johnson at Prime Minister’s questions, effectively making him deputy prime minister.

Brexit Secretary: Stephen Barclay

The man who replaced Raab as Brexit Secretary is to continue in his role.

Minister of Cabinet Office: Michael Gove

Gove is to replace David Lidington as Minister for the Cabinet Office. The role sees the holder advise the Prime Minister on developing and implementing government policy.