Wednesday 24 July, 2019
The UK's new Cabinet has a distinctly Brexiteer flavour - Here's who's on team Johnson

A lot of developments in Downing Street this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 11,158 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4738959

NEW UK PRIME Minister Boris Johnson has begun appointing ministers to his Cabinet.

The appointments come as Johnson wields the axe on Theresa May’s cabinet and removes several ministers who backed his opponent Jeremy Hunt.

So far, this is who is on team Johnson.

Chancellor of the Exchequer: Sajid Javid

Javid was Home Secretary in Theresa May’s government and unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the Conservatives.  

Home Secretary: Priti Patel

Patel was a prominent voice in the Leave campaign and is perhaps best-known to Irish readers for suggesting using possible ‘no-deal’ food shortages to force Ireland to drop the backstop.

Foreign Secretary: Dominic Raab 

Raab is another prominent Leaver who served as Brexit Secretary and who quit May’s government over the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement

Raab is also reportedly being given the role of first secretary of state and will deputise for Johnson at Prime Minister’s questions, effectively making him deputy prime minister.   

Brexit Secretary: Stephen Barclay

The man who replaced Raab as Brexit Secretary is to continue in his role.

Minister of Cabinet Office: Michael Gove

Gove is to replace David Lidington as Minister for the Cabinet Office. The role sees the holder advise the Prime Minister on developing and implementing government policy. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

