New PM Boris Johnson wields the axe and dumps Hunt supporters from Cabinet

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS Johnson has begun a reshuffle of Cabinet with some senior politicians already confirming that they have been dumped from their positions.

Penny Mordaunt MP was among the first to confirm that she had lost her job as defence secretary, tweeting that she was “heading to the backbenches”.

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley has also confirmed that she has left the government.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve as secretary of state for Northern Ireland and represent this special nation and integral part of our precious union,” Bradley said in a statement.

I would like to pay tribute to Theresa May for her continued support and commitment to ensuring the unique needs of Northern Ireland were met and respected in full.

Bradley’s time as Northern Ireland secretary was a controversial one, after telling the House of Commons that killings committed by British forces during the Troubles were ‘not crimes’.

Soon after making the comments, Bradley apologised for them and said that she did not herself believe them.

2/4 I've been a cabinet minister for every hour my 3 gorgeous children have been alive. So whilst it may seem strange for someone who just tried to become PM (& is a terrible cliche) I have decided now is the time for the biggest challenge of all - to be a GOOD DAD! — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 24, 2019 Source: Jeremy Hunt /Twitter

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Johnson in the race to become Conservative leader, is also leaving cabinet. In a series of tweets this evening, Hunt said that he was offered “another role” in cabinet but that he declined it.

Hunt said that he wants to take more time to be with his children.

Both Bradley and Mordaunt supported Hunt in the leadership contest and other ministers who did not back Johnson are also reported to have lost their jobs, among them international trade secretary Liam Fox.

It’s being reported that as many as 16 ministers could lose their job in the purge.