Bradley says she 'did not intend to cause offence' with Troubles comments as resignation calls grow

THE UK’S NORTHERN Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has said she did not intend to cause “any offence or upset to anybody” over comments she made in the House of Commons yesterday regarding deaths caused by soldiers and police during the Troubles.

Bradley has faced calls to resign over her statement in parliament yesterday, where she said the deaths in Northern Ireland “that were at the hands of the military and police were not crimes”.

She added: “They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way.”

Families of victims have expressed outrage over the comments, as have nationalist parties in the North. Tánaiste Simon Coveney was also due to meet Bradley last night to seek clarification over her comments.

Bradley’s statement also comes against the context of media reports in the past week which have indicated that four ex-British soldiers could be charged with the 1972 shooting of unarmed marchers in Derry, known as Bloody Sunday.

‘Correcting the record’

In a bid to climb down from her comments later in the Commons, Bradley said she hadn’t been referring to any specific cases, but was simply “expressing a general view”.

“Of course, where there is evidence of wrongdoing, it should always be investigated, whoever is responsible,” she said. “These are of course matters for police and prosecuting authorities, who are independent of government.”

Speaking to the Press Association last night, Bradley was asked if she wanted to apologise for her comments, but fell short of doing so.

She said: “Coming back to the House of Commons and correcting the record is the biggest statement I can make in terms of the inadvertent comments that I made during oral questions.

As I say, I never intend to cause any offence. I want to ensure that we have a system that works for everyone.

Criticism

Victims’ families and political parties in the North have led calls for Bradley to resign.

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed on Bloody Sunday, told the BBC that her comments were “outrageous”.

“Her place now is untenable, she should go,” he said.

John Teggart, whose father was killed in the 1971 Ballymurphy shootings, agreed.

He said: “What Karen Bradley said is that the soldiers who murdered my father – 14 bullets went through his body, ripped chunks out of his body – that soldier acted in a dignified and appropriate way.

For Mrs Bradley to come out with insulting, despicable insults to families, it’s an absolute disgrace.

The SDLP and Sinn Féin have also called for Bradley’s resignation.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the comments were “absolutely appalling”, while Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said they were “outrageous and offensive”.