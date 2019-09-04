This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Boris Johnson puts forward motion to hold UK general election

MPs earlier voted to delay Brexit in a bid to stop Britain leaving the EU without a deal.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 7:58 PM
16 minutes ago 11,297 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4795952
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in the House of Commons today.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in the House of Commons today.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in the House of Commons today.
Image: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling for a general election to take place in the UK.

MPs have yet to vote on the motion. If two-thirds of them back it, an election would likely take place on 15 October.

Johnson tabled the motion after MPs earlier voted in favour of a bill which, if passed in the House of Lords, will extend Brexit until at least 31 January 2020 in an attempt to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

MPs backed that bill by 327 votes to 299 votes.

Johnson said the passage of the bill amounted to “forcing him to surrender” in international negotiations.

“I refuse to do this … therefore there is is only one way forward,” he said, then confirming he would push for a general election.

Johnson earlier urged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back an election – saying that instead of passing the so-called “surrender bill”, MPs should back an election and have the people decide.

The Labour Party has said it would back an election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is removed.

“The offer of the election today is a bit like the offer of an apple to Snow White and the wicked queen. What he’s offering is not an apple or even an election, but the poison of a no deal,” Corbyn replied.

More to follow…

