IT’S THE MORNING after the night before, and all hell continues to break loose.

The 21 Tories who voted against the government last night – including former Chancellor Philip Hammond and the grandson of Winston Churchill – were contacted this morning to have the whip removed from them (effectively suspending them from the party).

A debate will take place at 3pm on Hilary Benn’s bill to compel the UK to request an extension to the Brexit deadline. Boris Johnson has said that if that vote passes (the vote is at 7pm), he will table a motion to call an election, but Labour won’t back that motion until Benn’s bill to block a no-deal Brexit is signed into law.

We have Boris’ first round of PMQs at noon, but before that there are some fascinating committees on this morning: on no-deal Dover and border preparations (watch here), Northern Ireland, and Home Office’s plans for ramping up security after Brexit.

