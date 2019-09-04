Meanwhile, a UK committee has been told that the end of October is the worst time for businesses to face a no-deal Brexit.
IT’S THE MORNING after the night before, and all hell continues to break loose.
The 21 Tories who voted against the government last night – including former Chancellor Philip Hammond and the grandson of Winston Churchill – were contacted this morning to have the whip removed from them (effectively suspending them from the party).
A debate will take place at 3pm on Hilary Benn’s bill to compel the UK to request an extension to the Brexit deadline. Boris Johnson has said that if that vote passes (the vote is at 7pm), he will table a motion to call an election, but Labour won’t back that motion until Benn’s bill to block a no-deal Brexit is signed into law.
We have Boris’ first round of PMQs at noon, but before that there are some fascinating committees on this morning: on no-deal Dover and border preparations (watch here), Northern Ireland, and Home Office’s plans for ramping up security after Brexit.
Karen Wheeler, formerly of HM Revenue & Customs, says that “we have not been able to get as close to Irish arrangements because Ireland has been less willing [than the French] to talk to the UK about border arrangements”.
She says she has less confidence in the Irish government’s preparations because she just hasn’t seen as much of what’s prepared.
Opie says that the Irish have told them that they will enforce all the rules of the EU and ask for the required documentation for UK exports coming into Ireland – even for those heat-treated pallets we were talking about earlier.
Wheeler says that they have worked very closely with the French authorities for the crossing at Dover-Calais, but says that “we have not been able to get as close to Ireland’s arrangements because Ireland has been less willing to talk to the UK about border arrangements”.
So I would have less confidence in them, but that’s not to say that they were not prepared.
An added problem is heat-treated pallets, which is an EU requirement. The UK government doesn’t have not enough palettes to move product.
James Hookham, Deputy Chief Executive of the Freight Transport Association said they’ve been told that the government have increased the number of heat-treated pallets, but they aren’t sure it’s enough.
“If French customs say everything is fine, but the palettes haven’t been heat-treated you’re not coming in – that’s a significant problem.”
Here’s a video of Opie’s answer.
Andrew Opie, the director of Food & Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, tells the committee that the end of October is the worst time to face a no-deal Brexit.
“This time of year is a really crucial problem. We’re at peak imports as the UK finished its growing season, and all importa have to come through Calais. The end of October is the really the peak period at that time.”
He adds that warehouse space is premium at that time, as businesses prepare for Christmas.
When asked what the ideal time for a no-deal Brexit would be, Opie answers June.
He says that for products like lettuce, it flips from 10% from the UK/ 90% from elsewhere in the winter to the exact opposite in the summer.
So. The Commons committee on Exiting the EU has been on for less than an hour and has been fascinating. We’ve been keeping an ear in so you don’t have to – here’s a recap of what has been said so far:
Karen Wheeler, a former director general with the Cross Government Border Delivery Group at HM Revenue & Customs, says she worked on some of the Operation Yellowhammer details on goods and people crossing the UK’s borders.
She says that Operation Yellowhammer was the “reasonable worst case”: “It stands a likely chance of happening, but wouldn’t be the most likely scenario. Yellowhammer didn’t come up on a likely scenario, it’s a contingency for the reasonable worst case scenario.”
She added that at the end of June, only 67,000 of 145,000 businesses had an EORI number, which is an “easy prerequisite to making customs preparations”.
She said that in their efforts to try to assess what would be the impact on the number of trucks going through Dover and Calais, “less than 50% of the trucks would be prepared”.
The flow of traffic would get up to 70%/80% in a best case scenario, she adds.
Here’s Farage’s take on the whip being removed, for those asking.
The 21 Tory rebels were informed this morning that they lost the whip.
A few reactions from some of them:
Rory Stewart
Sam Gyimah
David Gauke
