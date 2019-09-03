Pence asks Ireland and EU to negotiate in 'good faith' with Boris Johnson on Brexit

US Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in Dublin

US Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House in Dublin

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence has urged Ireland and the EU to negotiate “in good faith” with British Prime Minister Johnson to reach a resolution in relation to Brexit.

Pence arrived in Dublin earlier today, after being welcomed into Shannon by Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday afternoon.

The two leaders addressed the media after Varadkar and his partner hosted the Vice President and Second Lady for lunch at Farmleigh.

Varadkar said the two had discussed the vital role the US had played in the peace process in the North, going back to Ronald Reagan’s role in convincing Margaret Thatcher to sign the 1985 Anglo Irish Agreement.

Brexit

They had also discussed Brexit, the Taoiseach said.

Varadkar asked Pence to bring the message back to Washington that Ireland must hold firm on the Withdrawal Agreement, negotiated between the EU and Theresa May’s government.

On Brexit, Pence said the US supported the UK decision to leave the EU but that it also recognised issues at “your northern border”.

He said the US urged Ireland and the EU to negotiate “in good faith” with Prime Minister Johnson to reach a resolution.

President Trump had said last week that the UK will have a new trade agreement with the US once Brexit is completed, Pence said.

He added that the US was also seeking Ireland’s support in negotiating a new trade agreement with the EU.

Speaking at the event, Varadkar said ”the UK’s decision to travel a different course to ours risks being deeply disruptive, especially for the people of Northern Ireland, where most people voted to stay in Europe”.

Addressing Pence, he continued: “Divergence between the UK and the EU means that the return of a hard border on this island is a very real risk.

“I know that you understand the impact a hard border will have on us on this island – barriers to the free movement of people and frictionless trade; barriers to North/South co-operation; the risk that the Good Friday Agreement and peace will be undermined.

That is why we must stand our ground on the Withdrawal Agreement. An Agreement which was carefully negotiated to overcome all these risks.

And so, Mr Vice President I ask, that you bring that message back to Washington with you.

Trump greetings

Pence said he brought the greetings of US President Donald Trump, and thanked the Taoiseach for his welcome.

The Vice President said he had been happy to welcome Varadkar and his partner, Matt Barrett, to his home in Washington earlier this year and that it had been an honour to meet the Taoiseach’s parents today.

In a message clearly pitched at the domestic US audience, he then went on to refer to the ongoing response to Hurricane Dorian, and urged anyone in its path to take heed of warnings.

Reading from an autocue, Pence went on to make lengthy remarks about the various business links between Ireland and the US.

Referencing US military use of Shannon – which, of course, has long been a contentious issue in Ireland – he thanked the State for its “hospitality” in recent years.

The two leaders did not take questions from the small army of Irish and US reporters present. Pence ignored a shouted question about Brexit as they left the room.

Pence’s mother and sister are also accompanying the Vice President on his visit.

The Taoiseach’s parents joined them in the state guesthouse for lunch, where the menu included Dublin Bay prawns and venison fillet.

The Vice Presidential party paid a courtesy visit to President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin earlier today.

With reporting by Daragh Brophy