UK MPs to vote tonight on whether to debate a bill that would propose extending Brexit deadline

UK MPS WILL be holding a vote later tonight to make a decision on debating a bill that would extend the current Brexit deadline to 31 January 2020 at the earliest.

The vote will follow a three-hour debate, which kicked off just after 7pm. MPs should be voting tonight no later than 10pm and the result is expected to be announced by 10.30pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the House to reject this bill tonight to “get the right deal for our country, deliver Brexit and take the whole country forward”.

The UK Parliament resumed earlier today after the summer recess. Johnson has already been left without a Conservative majority after Philip Lee joined the Liberal Democrats party earlier today.

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Exiting the European Union Select Committee, will propose the bill, supported by members such as Alistair Burt, Philip Hammond and Tom Brake.

The motion being debated tonight would prevent the delay of the debate on Hilary Benn’s bill beyond Friday.

If the motion is passed by the House of Commons, MPs would have the chance to pass all stages of this bill tomorrow. It would then go to the House of Lords.

Labour leader in the House of Lords Angela Smith has tabled a motion to be debated tomorrow that would make sure all stages of the Benn bill were completed by 5pm this Friday.

The bill has been published by opposition MPs to extend Article 50 and prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a deal.

Boris Johnson has said that this proposed legislation intends to “chop the legs out from under the government”.

Johnson has repeatedly said that the UK will be leaving the European Union on 31 October, with or without a deal.

Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg says a bill that aims to block a no-deal #Brexit is "constitutionally irregular" and "seeks to confound the referendum result"



Follow debate live: https://t.co/I97ecjpJzC #Brexit pic.twitter.com/ur7FhiXyvZ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 3, 2019

Speaking this evening, Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg said that the British public voted to leave the EU and that MPs should respect that vote.

Rees-Mogg criticised the proposed bill and said that MPs “risk subverting Parliament’s proper role in scrutinising the executive”.