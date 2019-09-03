WELL, IT’S ALL go with Brexit happenings yet again.

Conservative Party rebels are preparing to join with opposition MPs today and vote for a bill that will try to force British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union if he cannot strike an agreement with Brussels in the next few weeks.

Johnson will seek to dissolve parliament and call a general election if MPs pass the bill today.

This morning, former chancellor Philip Hammond has said the bill will get enough backing from his group of “incensed” Tory rebels to be formally introduced to Parliament.

