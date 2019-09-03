UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call a general election for if MPs pass a vote that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Liveblog
WELL, IT’S ALL go with Brexit happenings yet again.
Conservative Party rebels are preparing to join with opposition MPs today and vote for a bill that will try to force British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union if he cannot strike an agreement with Brussels in the next few weeks.
Johnson will seek to dissolve parliament and call a general election if MPs pass the bill today.
This morning, former chancellor Philip Hammond has said the bill will get enough backing from his group of “incensed” Tory rebels to be formally introduced to Parliament.
Stick with us throughout the morning for all your latest Brexit news.
Former Cabinet minister Justine Greening has written a letter to Johnson outlining that she will not stand at the next general election.
The latest from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage:
Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today show this morning, Philip Hammond said he believes today’s deal will get enough backing from his group of “incensed” Tory rebels.
Hammond said it was a “very modest bill in its ambitions” to delay Brexit by three months in order to allow Parliament time to examine any withdrawal agreement with Brussels.
The former chancellor also said that he will “fight” to stand in the next general election.
“This is my party, I am going to defend my party against people who are at the heart of this government who care nothing about the future of the Conservative party,” he said.
As noted below, the House of Commons returns today from its summer recess.
But what has British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got planned?
Our report Gráinne Ní Aodha has laid it all out this morning and you can catch up on Johnson’s plans here:
Good morning! Hayley Halpin here to bring you through developments over in British politics this morning.
Here’s a quick recap of where we’re at as the day kicks off.
- The House of Commons returns today after it’s summer recess.
- Later today, opposition MPs will table a bill that will try to force Johnson to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union if he cannot strike an agreement with Brussels in the next few weeks.
- Conservative Party rebels are preparing to join with the opposition to vote for the bill.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to dissolve parliament and call a general election for 14 October if the bill is passed.
- Last night, Johnson said he did not want an election and expressed hope that he could get a new deal with Brussels. But he added that he would stick to the intended Brexit deadline of 31 October.
- This morning, former chancellor Philip Hammond has said the bill will get enough backing from his group of “incensed” Tory rebels to be formally introduced to Parliament.
COMMENTS (1)