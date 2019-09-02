This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I don't want an election' - Boris Johnson rules out another Brexit extension in Downing Street speech

The UK Prime Minister says the country is leaving the EU on 31 October “no ifs, no buts”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 2 Sep 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,247 Views 26 Comments
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street this evening.
Image: PA Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street this evening.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street this evening.
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has said that there are “no circumstances” in which he will seek another Brexit delay from the EU, adding that he does not want a general election.

Speaking outside Downing Street this evening after he had called his ministers to an unplanned meeting of cabinet, Johnson said that the UK would be leaving the EU on 31 October “no ifs, no buts”.

The speech comes as Labour’s Hilary Benn MP tabled a bill that seeks to force the UK government to extend the Brexit deadline and seek a new agreement with the EU.

It also seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit by requiring parliament’s consent to leave without a deal.

Speaking this evening, Johnson sought to discourage MPs from supporting this and other similar legislation.

“MPs should vote with the government against Corbyn’s pointless delay,” Johnson said.

I want everybody to know that there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We’re leaving on the 31 October, no ifs, no buts. We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.

“And armed and fortified with that conviction, I believe we will get a deal at that crucial summit in October. A deal that parliament will certainly be able to scrutinise.

“And in the meantime let’s let our negotiators get on with their work without that Sword of Damocles over their necks and without an election. I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election. Let’s get on with the people’s agenda,” he added.

Johnson’s decision to hold a cabinet meeting and a Downing Street statement led to speculation that the UK is moving closer to a general election.

If Johnson was to seek a general election, he would require the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons due to the UK’s Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (26)

