Monday 2 September, 2019
Major difficulties with all backstop alternatives, leaked documents show

Britain is due to leave the EU on 31 October.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 2 Sep 2019, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 6,398 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4791984
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border.

ALL ALTERNATIVES TO the Irish backstop are fraught with difficulties, according to leaked British government documents. 

The Guardian reports that documents summarising the findings of the British government’s official “alternative arrangements” working groups concluded that smaller businesses in Northern Ireland will struggle to cope post-Brexit under the proposed solutions to the backstop.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on 31 October. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not accept the backstop arrangement but has maintained that “abundant solutions” are available. 

The backstop is included in a divorce deal the EU agreed with Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, which the House of Commons has rejected three times.

The leaked report, however, shows there is no single, deliverable alternative.

The report, according to the Guardian said: “It is evident that every facilitation has concerns and issues related to them. The complexity of combining them into something more systemic and as part of one package is a key missing factor at present.”

The backstop ensures that Northern Ireland would stay “aligned” to the regulations of the single market and the customs union if there is still no other solution that would avoid infrastructure along the Irish border.

To avoid a border, it means there would have to be the same or similar custom rules and regulations for products, food, animals and vehicles between the UK and the EU – or Northern Ireland and the EU.

The official report summarises the work of two groups tasked with coming up with border ideas.

Border solutions with the most potential listed in the report include:

  • Regulatory and industry assurance schemes.
  • Trusted trader schemes.
  • Smarter risking – a technological solution that involves data sharing.
  • A Northern Ireland sanitary and phytosanitary zone to track contamination and disease.

Significant concerns are raised in the report about an artificial intelligence option, which experts felt might not detect disease and chemical contamination of food.

Onboard vehicle technology which could track the location, weight and temperature of goods was also considered risky if a lorry is suddenly taken out of service and goods offloaded into a non-registered vehicle.

Physical goods checks through mobile units could also take weeks and involve lengthy periods of quarantine, the report found. The units could also be vulnerable to “targeting” and staff could be at risk, it said.

The report also found that additional administration could hit small businesses in Northern Ireland, according to the Guardian. 

The UK’s Department for Exiting the European Union declined to comment on the leaked report. 

On Friday, Tánaiste Simon Coveney called on the British government to recommend viable alternatives to the backstop to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator as quickly as possible.

It follows a vow by Johnson to “step up the tempo” in talks with the European Union to strike a new Brexit deal before the 31 October deadline.

The Prime Minister’s comments came amid legal challenges to his move to suspend parliament between mid-September and October 14.

However, a Scottish judge ruled against granting an interim order – the Scottish equivalent of an injunction – to stop the move, pending a full court hearing.

Meanwhile, UK cabinet minister Michael Gove has refused to guarantee his government would abide by legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit if it passes after being proposed by MPs this week.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

