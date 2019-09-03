This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you want to become the biggest party in the British government if there is a general election?

British government sources say that a motion could be tabled this week to hold a 14 October election.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 10:22 AM
28 minutes ago 3,351 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4793413
Image: Shutterstock/BasPhoto
Image: Shutterstock/BasPhoto

THE BRITISH HOUSE of Commons returns today, and it’s already shaping up to be an eventful week in politics across the Irish Sea.

Today, MPs will vote on a bill that will try to prevent a no-deal Brexit and force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the Brexit deadline if he can’t strike a deal with Brussels in the next few weeks.

However, a senior government spokesman has suggested that Johnson will seek to dissolve parliament and call a general election for 14 October if MPs – including rebels in his own Conservative Party - pass that vote.

The motion to call an election would have to pass by a two-thirds majority, but the Labour Party has already indicated that it would vote in favour of a snap election.

It could be a risky move by both Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corybn, with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and a resurgent Liberal Democrat party performing well in polls.

If an election is called, it’s hard to predict who’ll be in government by the time the scheduled Brexit date of 31 October arrives.

So today we’re asking: Who would you like the biggest party in government to be if the UK holds a general election?


Poll Results:

The Liberal Democrats (233)
The Labour Party (167)
Another party (62)
The Conservative Party (52)
The Brexit Party (24)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie