Poll: Who do you want to become the biggest party in the British government if there is a general election?

THE BRITISH HOUSE of Commons returns today, and it’s already shaping up to be an eventful week in politics across the Irish Sea.

Today, MPs will vote on a bill that will try to prevent a no-deal Brexit and force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend the Brexit deadline if he can’t strike a deal with Brussels in the next few weeks.

However, a senior government spokesman has suggested that Johnson will seek to dissolve parliament and call a general election for 14 October if MPs – including rebels in his own Conservative Party - pass that vote.

The motion to call an election would have to pass by a two-thirds majority, but the Labour Party has already indicated that it would vote in favour of a snap election.

It could be a risky move by both Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corybn, with Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and a resurgent Liberal Democrat party performing well in polls.

If an election is called, it’s hard to predict who’ll be in government by the time the scheduled Brexit date of 31 October arrives.

So today we’re asking: Who would you like the biggest party in government to be if the UK holds a general election?

