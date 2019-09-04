This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No-deal Brexit planning to be given 'top priority' by Government

Cabinet met to discuss preparations for a no-deal Brexit last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 8:08 AM
14 minutes ago 835 Views 2 Comments
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attended a Cabinet meeting to discuss no-deal Brexit preparations last night (file photo)
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT WILL ramp-up plans for a no-deal Brexit following what it sees as the “increasing risk” that Britain will leave the European Union without a deal.

Ministers will review Brexit preparations within their departments and relevant agencies after Cabinet met last night for an update on negotiations between the EU and UK.

The Government’s position on contingency mitigation and preparations for a no-deal Brexit was also discussed by Ministers, who agreed that planning for such an outcome would be given “top priority” across all departments and agencies.

A number of exercises will now take place in coming weeks to help the Government refine its preparations and inform its approach to emergency crisis management in the event that Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

“Notwithstanding the full range of preparations and mitigation measures in place, a no-deal Brexit risks potentially severe impacts in a number of areas,” the Government said in a statement.

Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe will bring a further memo to Government shortly on Budget preparations, including the implications of a no-deal Brexit scenario.

The statement came at the same time as UK MPs voted to debate a bill today that would extend the current Brexit deadline from 31 October to 31 January at the earliest. 

MPs now have the chance to pass all stages of the bill today, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to table a motion for a general election – to be held on 14 October – because he will not accept the bill.

“I don’t want an election. The public don’t want an election,” he said last night.

“But if the House votes for this bill… the public will have to choose who goes to Brussels on October 17 to sort this out and take this country forward.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

