Friday 29 November, 2019
Boris Johnson says those involved in London Bridge attack will be 'hunted down'

The Prime Minister said that the members of the public who responded to the incident showed “extraordinary bravery”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Nov 2019, 6:35 PM
1 hour ago 4,965 Views 8 Comments
Source: Dominic Lipinski

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has said that those involved in London Bridge attack will be “hunted down and will be brought to justice”.

The Met Police has confirmed that one man, the suspected attacker, has died and a number of people have been injured after an attack on London Bridge this afternoon.

It’s not yet known how many people are injured or how severe their injuries are – a number of British media are reporting, based on NHS sources, that at least one of those injured in the attack are believed to have died.

Speaking after being briefed by the commissioners of the Metropolitan Police, Johnson said: “I think the message that we sent to them and anyone associated with this type of attack is one that will be familiar.

“And that is that this country will never be cowed or divided or intimidated by this sort of attack. Our values, our British values will prevail.”

He commended the emergency services, and the members of the public who responded to the incident with “extraordinary bravery”. 

For me, they represent the very best of our country and I thank them on behalf of all of our country.

Police patrols are being “enhanced” across London, the police said.

The Conservatives and the Labour Party are to suspend campaigning in London for this evening. It’s expected to continue tomorrow.

