Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?

ireland's Budget will be published on 8 October - weeks before the UK's Brexit deadline.

ireland's Budget will be published on 8 October - weeks before the UK's Brexit deadline.

DO YOU THINK there will be a no-deal Brexit in October?

Yesterday, British Prime Minister candidate Boris Johnson said that he does “not believe for a moment” that the UK will leave without a deal, but said he would be willing to do so if he got the top job.

This comes as the Irish government is to publish a two-pronged summer economic statement today – one for if there’s a no-deal Brexit, and one for if there’s a deal.

So, we’re asking: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?

