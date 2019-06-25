This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?

Boris Johnson says he doesn’t believe there will be, but is prepared for it nonetheless.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 10:14 AM
ireland's Budget will be published on 8 October - weeks before the UK's Brexit deadline.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DO YOU THINK there will be a no-deal Brexit in October?

Yesterday, British Prime Minister candidate Boris Johnson said that he does “not believe for a moment” that the UK will leave without a deal, but said he would be willing to do so if he got the top job.

This comes as the Irish government is to publish a two-pronged summer economic statement today – one for if there’s a no-deal Brexit, and one for if there’s a deal.

So, we’re asking: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?


Poll Results:

Yes, especially with Boris Johnson as PM (203)
Yes, no matter who is PM (126)
No (94)
I don't know (17)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

