Poll: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?

DO YOU THINK there will be a no-deal Brexit in October?
Yesterday, British Prime Minister candidate Boris Johnson said that he does “not believe for a moment” that the UK will leave without a deal, but said he would be willing to do so if he got the top job.
This comes as the Irish government is to publish a two-pronged summer economic statement today – one for if there’s a no-deal Brexit, and one for if there’s a deal.
So, we’re asking: Do you think there will be a no-deal Brexit?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (12)