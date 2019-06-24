This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jeremy Hunt says 'coward' Boris Johnson wants to 'slink through the back door' of Number 10

Hunt says he has no interest in debating Johnson’s private life but wants Johnson to appear on TV debates.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 24 Jun 2019, 7:23 AM
46 minutes ago 4,516 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694801
Johnson and Hunt pictured in the House of Commons last year.
Image: PA Images
Johnson and Hunt pictured in the House of Commons last year.
Johnson and Hunt pictured in the House of Commons last year.
Image: PA Images

CONSERVATIVE PARTY LEADERSHIP candidate Jeremy Hunt has labelled rival Boris Johnson “a coward” for his refusal to take part in TV debates. 

Hunt, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, made the comments in an article he wrote for The Times newspaper and said that he was “not interested” in debating Johnson’s private life. 

Johnson has been under increasing pressure to answer questions about police being called to the home he shares with his partner after neighbours reportedly heard a domestic row. 

On Saturday, Johnson ignored questions put to him about the incident but other MPs are among those who have urged him to address the matter. 

Writing today, Hunt urged Johnson to be more open to questions before Conservative members start postal voting during the second week of July

“I am not interested in debating Boris’s private life. But I do want to quiz him on how he can “guarantee” we will leave the EU on October 31 if parliament votes to stop a no-deal Brexit, as it did in March,” Hunt wrote in The Times. 

“Boris has done just one interview on Today in the past year. I have done 16. He has not appeared on The Andrew Marr Show this year and his one broadcast interview of this campaign, with World at One, was arranged with just ten minutes’ notice so Mark Mardell had no time to prepare questions. And now he is refusing point blank to do TV debates.”

Pathetically, within hours of getting through to the final two he “challenged” me to the ITV debate. I willingly accepted even though it was scheduled for three weeks later, after most members have received their postal votes and after many of them will have voted.

Hunt writes that any new prime minister needs the legitimacy of having their arguments “subjected to scrutiny”.

“Only then can you walk through the front door of No 10 with your head held high instead of slinking through the back door, which is what Boris appears to want,” Hunt says.

“The first debate that Boris has been invited to will be on Sky News tomorrow evening. I’ll be there. So don’t be a coward Boris, man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve.”

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Hunt repeated his calls for Johnson to attend tomorrow’s TV debate and defended his stance of not demanding answers from Johnson over the police call to his home. 

“It would be the easy hit to criticise that, it would be the wrong hit,” Hunt said. “Because we need to have a national debate about how we solve the Brexit crisis, how we deliver that democratic mandate.”

“The people of this country want a prime minister who’s prepared to give a straight answer to a straight questions as to how he will deal with the Brexit crisis we’re in.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie