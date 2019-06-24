Jeremy Hunt says 'coward' Boris Johnson wants to 'slink through the back door' of Number 10

CONSERVATIVE PARTY LEADERSHIP candidate Jeremy Hunt has labelled rival Boris Johnson “a coward” for his refusal to take part in TV debates.

Hunt, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, made the comments in an article he wrote for The Times newspaper and said that he was “not interested” in debating Johnson’s private life.

Johnson has been under increasing pressure to answer questions about police being called to the home he shares with his partner after neighbours reportedly heard a domestic row.

On Saturday, Johnson ignored questions put to him about the incident but other MPs are among those who have urged him to address the matter.

Writing today, Hunt urged Johnson to be more open to questions before Conservative members start postal voting during the second week of July.

“I am not interested in debating Boris’s private life. But I do want to quiz him on how he can “guarantee” we will leave the EU on October 31 if parliament votes to stop a no-deal Brexit, as it did in March,” Hunt wrote in The Times.

“Boris has done just one interview on Today in the past year. I have done 16. He has not appeared on The Andrew Marr Show this year and his one broadcast interview of this campaign, with World at One, was arranged with just ten minutes’ notice so Mark Mardell had no time to prepare questions. And now he is refusing point blank to do TV debates.”

Pathetically, within hours of getting through to the final two he “challenged” me to the ITV debate. I willingly accepted even though it was scheduled for three weeks later, after most members have received their postal votes and after many of them will have voted.

Hunt writes that any new prime minister needs the legitimacy of having their arguments “subjected to scrutiny”.

“Only then can you walk through the front door of No 10 with your head held high instead of slinking through the back door, which is what Boris appears to want,” Hunt says.

“The first debate that Boris has been invited to will be on Sky News tomorrow evening. I’ll be there. So don’t be a coward Boris, man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve.”

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Hunt repeated his calls for Johnson to attend tomorrow’s TV debate and defended his stance of not demanding answers from Johnson over the police call to his home.

“It would be the easy hit to criticise that, it would be the wrong hit,” Hunt said. “Because we need to have a national debate about how we solve the Brexit crisis, how we deliver that democratic mandate.”

“The people of this country want a prime minister who’s prepared to give a straight answer to a straight questions as to how he will deal with the Brexit crisis we’re in.”