Police called to home of Boris Johnson in early hours of Friday following reports of altercation

POLICE WERE CALLED to the London home of prime ministerial contender Boris Johnson after a neighbor reported an altercation this morning.

Metropolitan Police say officers were called in the early hours of Friday to the home Johnson shares with partner Carrie Symonds, by someone “concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor”.

The Guardian newspaper said neighbors had reported hearing screaming, shouting and banging.

Police said officers found that all occupants were “safe and well” and no offenses had been committed.

Johnson is favourite in a two-person race to become leader of the Conservative Party and Britain’s next prime minister.

Last year, he and his wife Marina Wheeler separated after 25 years of marriage.

Johnson’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, Johnson secured more than half of Conservative MPs’ votes and is set to battle it out with Jeremy Hunt for the party leadership role, and consequently become the next British prime minister.