Boris Johnson pledges to do 'everything in his power' to break impasse in Northern Ireland talks

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is to meet with the five political parties of Northern Ireland tomorrow to impress upon them that “devolution must be restored as soon as possible”.

Johnson is visiting Northern Ireland as part of his final day in his tour across the United Kingdom; he met with the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford today, and the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon yesterday.

He’s to meet with the five leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties to hear of the progress that has been made (or lack thereof) in diplomatic efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive.

The Stormont Assembly collapsed over two and a half years ago after deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Martin McGuinness pulled support from the DUP over its leader Arlene Foster’s involvement in the cash-for-ash scandal.

Since then, all talks to restore the executive have collapsed, reportedly over who is responsible for the cash-for-ash scandal and a stalemate over the implementation of an Irish Language Act.

Johnson will be joined on the trip by the newly appointed Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith, a former chief whip, who will be representing the UK government in the latest round of discussions to restore the Executive which began after the tragic death of Lyra McKee.

Ahead of his visit to Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tonight:

The people of Northern Ireland have now been without an Executive and Assembly for two years and six months – put simply this is much, much too long.

“Northern Ireland’s citizens need and deserve the Executive to get up and running again as soon as possible, so that locally-accountable politicians can take decisions on the issues that really matter to local people.

I’m pleased to meet each of Northern Ireland’s party leaders [tomorrow] to stress that I am going to do everything in my power to make the ongoing talks to restore devolution a success.

Earlier, Boris Johnson spoke with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for the first time since becoming British Prime Minister. The 10 Downing Street press office said that they spoke about how the UK government “will continue to work with the Irish Government to deliver a successful outcome to Executive talks”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said: “The Prime Minister’s visit during his first full week in office shows just how important Northern Ireland is to this government.

It is of critical importance that new momentum is now introduced to the ongoing talks process, and that all of the parties work collectively to reach agreement. I’m pleased the Prime Minister has agreed to meet each party and help drive the process forward.

“I want to ensure Northern Ireland continues to thrive and intend to work alongside the PM to build a prosperous, secure Northern Ireland for everyone.”