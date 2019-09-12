This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boris Johnson denies misleading the queen over parliament suspension

Yesterday, a Scottish court found that Johnson’s prorogation was “unlawful”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 11:19 AM
43 minutes ago 4,706 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4805827

Sky news Source: Sky News

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has denied misleading the queen in his advice to prorogue (or suspend) the British parliament for five weeks.

“Absolutely not,” he said, when asked by Sky News if he mislead the queen. He added that the High Court in England “agrees with us”, and that the Supreme Court would have to decide on the matter.

Johnson advised the queen to suspend parliament for five weeks until 14 October in order to wipe clean the legislative agenda. His critics, some of which are in his own party, said that this was an attempt to stifle parliamentary debate on Brexit.

Although prorogation is a normal parliamentary procedure, the length of the suspension and timing of it have led to concern among politicians, political experts and activists.

“We need a Queen’s Speech,” Johnson said today, “and parliament will have time, both before and after that crucial EU summit, to talk about the Brexit deal.” 

In response to reports that No 10 had criticised a Scottish ruling (that his prorogation was “unlawful”) as being politically motivated, Johnson said: “It’s very important we respect the independence of the judiciary. They are learned people.”

I’m not going to criticise or quarrel with the judges… the Supreme Court will have to adjudicate. 
The British judiciary is one of the great glories of our constitution. 

Johnson said that Operation Yellowhammer document, which was officially released last night, was a “worst case scenario” (a UK Revenue official said it was a likely worst case scenario, meaning it isn’t on the most extreme end of the scale.)

His government had been “massively accelerating” no-deal preparations since he became Prime Minister 50 days ago.

The ports will be ready, the farming communities will be ready, and all the industries that matter will be ready.

He said that his priority was still to get a deal:

“I think we can see the rough area of landing space of how you could do it. It will be tough, and it will be hard, but I think we can get there.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie