Boris Johnson to resign, but will remain as UK Prime Minister until new Tory leader is in place

BORIS JOHNSON HAS announced his resignation as UK Prime Minister.

It follows a slew of resignations over the last 48 hours, which began with the resignation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday and ended with calls from senior Cabinet figures calling for Johnson to step down.

This included new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who privately called for Johnson to resign before making a public statement earlier this morning.

Over 50 members of Government resigned after Johnson was forced to apologise over his handling of a row involving the former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, after it emerged Johnson had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of Pincher’s “inappropriate” conduct.

In a public statement this lunchtime, Johnson said that there should be a new leader of the Conservative Party and that he will remain in post until a new leader is selected.

“It’s clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party, that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister,” said Johnson.

“I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

“And I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.”

Johnson said that he attempted to persuade his Cabinet ministers to back him, saying it would be “eccentric” to change the Prime Minister but that he was not successful.

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he added.

He said that there would be many people who would be both relieved and disappointed that he was resigning.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world but them’s the breaks,” said Johnson.

Immediate reaction to Johnson’s resignation came from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who tweeted that he made the right decision by stepping down.

“We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found,” Truss said.