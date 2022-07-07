Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Can the British PM survive?
YESTERDAY WAS ONE of the most extraordinary days in the history of UK politics, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson losing dozens of MPs from his government as he refused to resign.
Johnson may still be forced out by a vote of Tory backbenchers when the party’s 1922 Committee meets next week, but can Johnson even last that long?
We’ll have all the devleopments as they happen.
Just to be clear for everyone out there as the UK government do things a bit differently to Ireland.
Roughly speaking, a Secretary is a member of the UK government who sits at Cabinet and is also known as a Cabinet Minister.
What we in Ireland call ‘junior ministers’ are simply called ministers in the UK government and there are dozens of them. So most of those departing are non-Cabinet ministers.
Cabinet ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak began the exodus on Tuesday evening with Brandon Lewis the latest Cabinet minister to go.
Those rolling tickers have become somewhat of an character themselves in this ongoing drama over the past 24 hours.
For anyone keeping track, Sky News have it at 53 MPs.
Brandon Lewis told Johnson in a resignation letter that he had “given you, and those around you, the benefit of the doubt”.
“I have gone out and defended this Government both publicly and privately,” the Northern Ireland Secretary said in his resignation letter.
We are, however, now past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now. It is clear that our Party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better.
The biggest news this morning is that Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has resigned from his post.
Lewis was a member of Johnson’s cabinet and flew back from Belfast yesterday to join the exodus of ministers. Journalists in Northern Ireland were up late last night waiting for confirmation of his departure but that finally came first thing this morning.
More have followed this morning courts’ minister James Cartlidge and technology minister Chris Philp.
Morning! Rónán Duffy here for another day of comings and mainly goings in the world of UK politics.
News channels were running rolling tickers yesterday of the number of people leaving Boris Johnson’s government. We’ve now topped 50 and there may be more.
I’ll hopefully be able to keep up and will provide some rolling analysis too.
COMMENTS (3)