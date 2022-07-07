#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Sinn Féin considering motion of no confidence in government

The government lost its Dáil majority last night when Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 11:20 AM
16 minutes ago 1,867 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5810234
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

SINN FEIN IS considering tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson told The Journal: “This is a government that has now lost its parliamentary majority, and is failing to tackle the cost of living and housing crises. They have run out of road. A motion of no-confidence is under consideration.”

The deadline to submit such a motion for next week is 11am tomorrow.

The government now has 79 Dáil votes, one short of a majority, after Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip.

McHugh voted against the proposed mica redress legislation last night.
unnamed (1) Joe McHugh Source: RollingNews.ie
The government has insisted it still has a working majority.

Green Party Minister Roderic O’Gorman downplayed the effects of the development this morning, saying he believes the party will still be able to implement its agenda.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, pointed out that all votes in the Dáil passed last night, “despite the regrettable loss of Joe McHugh.

“His concern was with that one piece of legislation.”

In a statement on Twitter last night, McHugh said he was resigning the whip with “a heavy heart”.

Many of the homes affected by faulty mica blocks are in McHugh’s constituency.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I believe that insufficient time has gone into debating the Bill, which could have allowed these issues to be addressed to improve this legislation to meet the needs of the people affected by this devastating issue.”

O’Gorman said that Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, two Green TDs who are suspended from the party until November, “have indicated that they wish to continue to support the government.

“So I think we’ll continue to implement the Green Party’s agenda in terms of climate, in terms of transport [and] with the wider government as well in terms of housing and childcare.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty are to speak to the media today as they launch a policy document outlining proposals to cut childcare costs by two thirds for families.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie