Sinn Féin considering motion of no confidence in government

SINN FEIN IS considering tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson told The Journal: “This is a government that has now lost its parliamentary majority, and is failing to tackle the cost of living and housing crises. They have run out of road. A motion of no-confidence is under consideration.”

The deadline to submit such a motion for next week is 11am tomorrow.

The government now has 79 Dáil votes, one short of a majority, after Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the Fine Gael whip.

Advertisement

McHugh voted against the proposed mica redress legislation last night.

Joe McHugh Source: RollingNews.ie

The government has insisted it still has a working majority.

Green Party Minister Roderic O’Gorman downplayed the effects of the development this morning, saying he believes the party will still be able to implement its agenda.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, pointed out that all votes in the Dáil passed last night, “despite the regrettable loss of Joe McHugh.

“His concern was with that one piece of legislation.”

In a statement on Twitter last night, McHugh said he was resigning the whip with “a heavy heart”.

Many of the homes affected by faulty mica blocks are in McHugh’s constituency.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I believe that insufficient time has gone into debating the Bill, which could have allowed these issues to be addressed to improve this legislation to meet the needs of the people affected by this devastating issue.”

O’Gorman said that Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, two Green TDs who are suspended from the party until November, “have indicated that they wish to continue to support the government.

“So I think we’ll continue to implement the Green Party’s agenda in terms of climate, in terms of transport [and] with the wider government as well in terms of housing and childcare.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty are to speak to the media today as they launch a policy document outlining proposals to cut childcare costs by two thirds for families.