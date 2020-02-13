Julian Smith sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary

Serving the people of Northern Ireland has been the biggest privilege. I am extremely grateful to @BorisJohnson for giving me the chance to serve this amazing part of our country. The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible. Thank you so much. — Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK) February 13, 2020 Source: Julian Smith MP /Twitter

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Secretary Julian Smith has been sacked, as part of a reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a tweet this morning, Smith said that serving the people of Northern Ireland has been “the biggest privilege”.

“The warmth & support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

Johnson swings the axe to Smith despite the role the MP for Skipton and Ripon played in restoring the power sharing executive in Stormont just before Christmas.

Smith loses out as fellow Cabinet ministers braced themselves for a “brutal” process in the prime minister’s reshuffle.

Smith was called in to see the Prime Minister in his Commons office as the reshuffle began.

The Prime Minister intends to “promote a generation of talent” in a reshuffle aimed at preparing the Tories for the future.

Speculation about Smith’s position centred on the terms of the Stormont deal, amid Tory concerns it could pave the way for prosecutions of British soldiers.

But allies of the axed minister said it was “absolute crap” to suggest that Johnson and Number 10 had not been kept informed of the process and details of the deal.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney – who worked closely with Smith – said: “U have been such an effective SOS for NI at a time of real challenge & risk. Without your leadership I don’t believe NI would have a Govt today.”

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said: “ I have enjoyed working with you across a wide range of issues and you and your family will be very welcome back in Hillsborough any time.”

Senior ministers including Chancellor Sajid Javid, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are expected to remain in place while Downing Street has confirmed that Grant Shapps will stay on as Transport Secretary.

Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings had reportedly been seeking a wider cull of ministers and a shake-up of Whitehall departments but Number 10 insiders believe a more “conventional” reshuffle will be carried out by the Prime Minister.