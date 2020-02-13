This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UK Cabinet reshuffle: Boris Johnson names his new Chancellor after Sajid Javid resigns

Geoffrey Cox was fired from his post as attorney general, and Andrea Leadsom was sacked as business secretary.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 12:19 PM
51 minutes ago 7,418 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5005886
Image: 10 Downing/PA Images
Image: 10 Downing/PA Images

SENIOR TORY SAJID Javid has resigned as the UK’s Chancellor amid a hectic Cabinet reshuffle by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Chancellor moments after Javid’s resignation. The 39-year-old is a hedge fund millionaire who is married to the daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy. Sunak was first elected as an MP in 2015.

Javid’s short tenure in office makes him one of the only Chancellors in British history to never deliver a Budget; the UK Budget is due to be announced next month. 

Several British political correspondents tweeted out to say that Javid was told that he could remain as Chancellor if he sacked all of his advisers, but refused to do so.

Other senior ministers who have been axed by Johnson include Geoffrey Cox from his post as attorney general, Esther McVey as housing minister, Andrea Leadsom as business secretary, and Theresa Villiers lost her job as environment secretary.

Alok Sharma has been named as the new business secretary.

Among those who are staying in their roles, are: Dominic Raab is to remain as Foreign Affairs Secretary, Michael Gove as the Duchy of Lancaster (effectively the deputy prime minister), and Priti Patel will remain as Home Secretary. 

Earlier, Johnson fired Julian Smith as Northern Ireland secretary, prompting the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Northern Ireland politicians to compliment Smith on his work in restoring the Stormont Executive.

Speculation about Smith’s position centred on the terms of that same Stormont deal, amid Tory concerns it could pave the way for prosecutions of British soldiers.

Allies of Smith contradicted this to say it was “absolute crap” to suggest that Johnson had not been kept informed of the details of the deal.

With reporting from the Press Association.

