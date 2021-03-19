#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 19 March 2021
Advertisement

'Lets get the jab done': Boris Johnson receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Johnson, who is 56, is part of Cohort 8 who began getting their vaccinations earlier this week.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 19 Mar 2021, 7:38 PM
9 minutes ago 589 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5386763
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has tonight received his first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Johnson got the jab in St Thomas’ Hospital in London, the same hospital where he spent time in intensive care after contracting Covid-19 last year.

“Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much,” said Johnson in a tweet after getting the shot.

“Let’s get the jab done.”

As part of its current vaccine rollout, both Cohort 8 (over 55′s) and Cohort 9 (over 50′s) are being brought in for vaccination.

Johnson, who is 56, is part of Cohort 8 who began getting their vaccinations earlier this week.

The news comes as multiple EU countries, including Ireland, have begun to restart the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine within vaccination programmes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The European Medicines Agency concluded yesterday that the vaccine is “safe and effective”, and that it was not associated with an increased risk of blood clots. 

Currently, over 26 million adults in the UK have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 

Johnson spoke in the House of Commons earlier this week and said that he would be getting the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

I think perhaps the best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I’m going to have my own jab very shortly, I’m pleased to discover…It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie