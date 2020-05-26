This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 26 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel attacked at Oberstown Detention Centre

The incident happened on Sunday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 26 May 2020, 4:34 PM
42 minutes ago 16,758 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107837
The Oberstown Detention Centre.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The Oberstown Detention Centre.
The Oberstown Detention Centre.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE BOY CONVICTED of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel was allegedly assaulted at Oberstown Detention Centre over the weekend.

Boy A, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was attacked on Sunday night by a small number of other detainees at the north Dublin campus.

Boy A was watching television when the boys set upon him, kicking and beating him. He had been hit a number of times when staff at the centre intervened. 

It is understood a garda investigation got under way following contact between Oberstown chiefs and Balbriggan Garda Station.

Boy A’s injuries could have been significantly worse had staff not stepped in as promptly as they did, well-placed sources said.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A garda spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway. 

He said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Oberstown Detention Campus on Sunday 24 May 2020.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Boy A murdered Ana Kriegel, aged 14, on 14 May 2018 when he was 13 years old. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting the schoolgirl.

The court heard how he killed her while wearing a ‘zombie mask’ in an abandoned house near a popular park in Lucan.

Ana’s blood was on his boots, on his gloves and on a ‘zombie mask’ which contained both their DNA. His semen was on Ana’s vest top which was discovered discarded in Glenwood House. 

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, when a review of the life sentence will be undertaken. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie