Teenager convicted of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel attacked at Oberstown Detention Centre

THE BOY CONVICTED of murdering and sexually assaulting Ana Kriegel was allegedly assaulted at Oberstown Detention Centre over the weekend.

Boy A, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was attacked on Sunday night by a small number of other detainees at the north Dublin campus.

Boy A was watching television when the boys set upon him, kicking and beating him. He had been hit a number of times when staff at the centre intervened.

It is understood a garda investigation got under way following contact between Oberstown chiefs and Balbriggan Garda Station.

Boy A’s injuries could have been significantly worse had staff not stepped in as promptly as they did, well-placed sources said.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

A garda spokesman confirmed an investigation is underway.

He said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Oberstown Detention Campus on Sunday 24 May 2020.”

Boy A murdered Ana Kriegel, aged 14, on 14 May 2018 when he was 13 years old. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting the schoolgirl.

The court heard how he killed her while wearing a ‘zombie mask’ in an abandoned house near a popular park in Lucan.

Ana’s blood was on his boots, on his gloves and on a ‘zombie mask’ which contained both their DNA. His semen was on Ana’s vest top which was discovered discarded in Glenwood House.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, when a review of the life sentence will be undertaken.