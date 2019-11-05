This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ana Kriegel case: Boy A sentenced to life, will serve an initial 12 years

Both boys were 13 years of age when they murdered Ana Kriegel in an abandoned house in Lucan in 2018.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 12:10 PM
Image: Family photo
Image: Family photo

THE TWO BOYS convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel are being sentenced at the Central Criminal Court.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years followed by a review. 

The sentence may be extended after the first 12 years served. 

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. A term of 12 years was also imposed on that count today, to be served concurrently. 

Boy B is yet to be sentenced. 

Both boys, known as Boy A and Boy B because their real identities cannot be disclosed, were 13 years of age when they murdered Ana Kriegel in an abandoned house in Lucan on 14 May 2018.

The two, now aged 15, were convicted of murder by unanimous jury verdicts earlier this year.

The sentencing is continuing. 

