Relative of Boy B allegedly assaulted in Dublin city centre during Ana Kriegel trial

A FAMILY MEMBER of Boy B was attacked in Dublin by a group of men after he was identified as being related to the convicted killer.

The incident happened last month in Dublin city centre as the trial was ongoing. Neither Boy B nor Boy A, who were both found guilty of the murder of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel, are over 18 and it is an offence under the Children Act to identify them.

The victim, who does not live in Dublin, was left with serious bruising to his face following the alleged assault.

It is understood a member of the group involved in the alleged attack was informed the person was related to Boy B. He then approached the man, who was on an organised night out with friends, and the altercation subsequently took place. One of the group of men involved in the attack is believed to have been armed with a knife.

The victim received serious bruising to his face and neck during the incident.

On Tuesday, Boy B was convicted of murdering schoolgirl Ana Kriegel. The jury found that he lured Ana to Glenwood House knowing that she was to be murdered.

Yesterday, the Central Criminal Court was told that the family of Boy B had “gone into hiding” following the publication of photographs online identifying him.

Representatives of Twitter and Facebook appeared at the Central Criminal Court yesterday morning to answer charges of contempt following the publication of pictures of both Boy A and Boy B.

It is an offence under the Children’s Act to publish anything that would identify the boys, who are both aged 14. The judge presiding over the trial, Justice Paul McDermott, also made an order preventing them from being identified.

