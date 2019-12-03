This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boy B launches appeal against his conviction for murder of Ana Kriegel

Boy B was sentenced to a term of 15 years.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 3:45 PM
BOY B HAS lodged an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Ana Kriegel.

Last month, Boy B was sentenced is to serve a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after 8 years.

Two boys, referred to in the media as Boy A and Boy B, were 13 years old when they murdered Ana Kriegel in an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May 2018.

Boy A was sentenced to a term of life on the first count of murder and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review. The sentence may be extended after the first 12 years served.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. A term of 12 years was also imposed for that count today, to be served concurrently.

During the sentencing of Boy B, Justice McDermott said that while he showed “a degree of empathy and understanding”, he said it is not clear that he is able to fully process the implications of the offence.

Justice McDermott said Boy B was “indifferent to her plight” and acted at all times to protect himself. He lied to gardaí, his family, his schoolmates and his school counsellor.

Rónán Duffy
