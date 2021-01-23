#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: -1°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Boy charged over serious assault on woman in Dublin city

The woman remains in hospital in a serious condition.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 7:49 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A BOY HAS been charged in relation to a serious assault on a woman in Dublin city on Wednesday night.

The woman, who is in her late 40s, received the injuries as she walked on the pedestrian walkway between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay, near the IFSC, at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood the woman suffered stab wounds during the mugging incident including one to her neck. The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí today confirmed that the teenage boy who was arrested yesterday has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

Órla Ryan
