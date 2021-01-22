Woman in 'serious condition' after stabbing in IFSC area of Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the assault of a woman in the IFSC area of the capital as she walked home from work on Wednesday evening.

The woman, who is in her late 40s, received the injuries as she walked on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay, at around 9.30pm.

It is understood the woman suffered stab wounds during the mugging incident including one to her neck.

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where she remains in a serious condition, gardaí said in an update this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the incident or who were in the vicinity between 9.15pm and 10pm on Wednesday night to contact gardaí.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

- With reporting from Garreth MacNamee