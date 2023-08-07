Five-year-old boy dies after incident in Castlegregory, Co Kerry

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY has died following an “incident” which took place on private property in Castlegregory, Co Kerry yesterday afternoon.
The Kerryman newspaper is reporting that the incident involved a quad bike.
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene but the child later died from his injuries.
“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time,” a Garda statement read.
“An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively.”
No further information is being made available at this time, Gardaí said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site