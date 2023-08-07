Advertisement

Monday 7 August 2023
# Kerry
Five-year-old boy dies after incident in Castlegregory, Co Kerry
Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene but the child later died from his injuries.
1 hour ago

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY has died following an “incident” which took place on private property in Castlegregory, Co Kerry yesterday afternoon. 

The Kerryman newspaper is reporting that the incident involved a quad bike.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene but the child later died from his injuries. 

“A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time,” a Garda statement read. 

“An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively.”

No further information is being made available at this time, Gardaí said. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
