Boygenius release single in honour of Sinéad O'Connor, proceeds going to Dublin charity

AMERICAN INDIE BAND Boygenius, fronted by Phoebe Bridgers, have released a new single in honor of the late Sinéad O’Connor.

Proceeds generated by the single will be donated to The Aisling Project, an afterschool service in Dublin, who care for children and young people in Ballymun. The charity was chosen by Sinéad O’Connor’s estate.

The band cover ‘The Parting Glass’, a song which Sinéad O’Connor released in 2002 on her album, ‘Sean-Nós Nua‘. The single features the Boygenius supergroup as well as Ye Vagabongs, an Irish folk music duo from Dublin.

Phoebe Bridgers, a member of the Boygenius group and a solo-artist, releases a Christmas single each year in order to raise funds for charity. This year she chose to cover the song with her six-time Grammy nominated band and the Dublin-natives.

On X, formerly Twitter, today, Ye Vagabongs thanked all those involved in making the song with Boygenius.

Posting to its Instagram page today, the Aisling Project said: “Go raibh míle maith agat to everyone involved in contributing the proceeds for ‘The Parting Glass’ covered by Boygenius and Ye Vagabonds to the Aisling Project.”

“Our non profit after school project was chosen by the late Sinéad O’Connor’s estate. May she Rest in Peace,” it added.

Sinéad O’Connor died, aged 56, at her home in London in July. Many vigils were held nationwide in honour of the rebellious singer.

Her funeral, held in Bray, Co Wicklow, attracted thousands to the streets to pay their respects and wish their last goodbyes to the singer.

The single was released on all streaming platforms today.