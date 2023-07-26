SINÉAD O’CONNOR has died at the age of 56.

The legendary singer was one of this country’s most internationally famous musicians and was much-loved at home and abroad.

O’Connor, who also used the names Shuhada Sadaqat and Magda Davitt after converting to Islam, had four children. One of her children, Shane, is also recently deceased.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Twitter this evening: “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.

“Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam.”

Her death was confirmed in a statement from O’Connor’s family to RTÉ who said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement added.

Advertisement

Eamonn Farrell / Rolling News Sinéad O'Connor in Dublin in 1989. Eamonn Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said on Twitter: “Devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor.

“One of our greatest musical icons, and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond. Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her,” he added.

O’Connor’s 1990 song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ shot the Dublin-born singer to the top of the global charts, spending four weeks in the number one slot in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also paid tributes to the singer on Twitter this evening.

“So sorry to hear of the death of Sinead,” he said.

“She was such a talented singer and was the pride of my city, back in the day. May she rest in peace.”

More to follow….

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill