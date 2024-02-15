Emergency services at scene after driver crashes into pedestrians and shops on Bray main street

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are responding after a car struck a number of pedestrians on Bray main street in Wicklow.

It is understood a car came off the road, hit a number of pedestrians and crashed into a shop.

The number and extent of injuries is unclear at this early stage but some people have been taken to hospital.

The car that struck pedestrians and crashed into a shop on Bray main street. Catherine Finn Catherine Finn

Natalia Padial, who works in the Flying Tiger shop next to the site of the crash to The Journal that she and her colleague heard a loud bang and went outside to see what had happened.

“So we heard the first Bang, which was probably the bin, and then we ran outside to see what had happened,” she said.

“And then we saw that it had already crashed, because the second bang was when we were racing out. And then everyone just ran to see what was happening and we could hear the people screaming.”

She said that there were already people helping a woman on the ground whose leg was badly injured.

“My colleague who was here, he went closer to see what had happened and if someone was hurt, and he saw the woman who had been hurt… and then he came back and he was like, yeah, there’s an injured woman and she’s on the floor and so on.

“But there were a lot of men already helping so we weren’t going to be able to help,” Natalia said.

The scene of the crash in Bray. Catherine Finn Catherine Finn

The scene is calmer now, she said, and the car is still there.

“There’s not a lot of people (anymore),” she said, adding that some passersby have been stopping to see what’s happening while some emergency service vehicles remain on the street.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident on the Main Street in Bray.



There is a road closure currently in place. pic.twitter.com/n1gxsnof8M — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 15, 2024

A section of the street has been closed off and will remain closed until later this evening, Bray’s municipal district told local councillors. Traffic diversions are in place.

Dublin Bus said its services through the town have been diverted.

A garda tells passersby to move back. DAMIEN STORAN DAMIEN STORAN

Local Green Party councillor Erika Doyle told The Journal that based on the number of first responders on the scene, it was likely a “very serious” incident.

#DBSvcUpdate Route #DB145 ,#DB155 and #DB84 are diverted via the Dargle Rd and N11 in both directions due to the closure of Bray Main Street until further notice — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) February 15, 2024

This is a breaking story with more to follow.