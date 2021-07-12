Family 'concerned for wellbeing' of 49-year-old woman missing from Swords

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Brenda Fogarty from Dublin.

Brenda was last seen in the Swords area on 7 July.

The 49-year-old is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of medium build, with brown hair that is greying.

Brenda is known to frequent the Tramore area of Co Waterford.

Gardaí and Brenda’s family are concerned for her wellbeing, a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Brenda is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.