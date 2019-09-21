This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man killed in Mayo shooting incident is laid to rest

Father Richard Gibbons said the community was ‘troubled’ by the incident.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 6:18 PM
Image: RIP.ie
Image: RIP.ie

THE FUNERAL OF Brendan Kilduff took place in Mayo this afternoon after the 67 year old died in what is believed to have been a tragic shooting accident during the week.

He died from gunshot wounds sustained outside a house in Aghamore, Mayo on Tuesday night.

During the funeral service, held at the Church of St John the Baptist in Knock, Mr Kilduff, a farmer, was remembered as a caring, humorous man.

Father Richard Gibbons said the community was ‘troubled’ by the incident.

A man in his 80s, a neighbour of the deceased, was arrested after the shooting, but released without charge with a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Locals told TheJournal.ie that Mr Kilduff would regularly check on the man due to his age and vulnerability. 

Gardaí are following a line of inquiry that at the time the pensioner had fired his gun, he did not know the identity of the person who had entered his land.

Contains reporting by Garreth MacNamee

